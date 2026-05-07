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Israeli Forces Arrest Seven Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained seven members of a single Palestinian family on Wednesday after they stood their ground against settlers who invaded and vandalized their agricultural land in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.
Sources told media that Israeli settlers forced their way onto farmland in the Wadi al-Mughayyir area south of Hebron, releasing livestock onto fields owned by Palestinian residents. When the landowners moved to confront the intruders, Israeli military forces swooped into the area — not to remove the settlers, but to shield them — before proceeding to detain seven members of the Salhab family.
An official Palestinian news agency named those arrested as Hamed Abdul Salam Salhab, his son Homam, brothers Ahmad and Mohammad Salhab, Anas Mahmoud Salhab, and brothers Salah al-Din and Diaa al-Din Mohammad Salhab.
The detentions arrived on the heels of a string of compounding blows against the same family. Israeli authorities had already demolished the family's residential building in February, uprooting roughly 40 relatives and leaving them with no shelter but tents. On Tuesday — just one day before the arrests — Israeli forces returned to demolish and confiscate those tents as well.
The ordeal facing the Salhab family is far from isolated. Across villages and Bedouin communities throughout the occupied West Bank, Palestinian residents have faced a relentless wave of settler attacks carried out under the active protection of Israeli forces, widely seen as part of a broader campaign to drive Palestinians from their land and accelerate settlement expansion.
The scale of this violence is staggering. According to the Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, Israeli forces and settlers combined carried out 1,637 attacks in April alone.
The broader occupied West Bank has been engulfed in escalating violence since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. Palestinian officials report that at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested across the territory in that period — a crisis driven by killings, mass arrests, home demolitions and unchecked settlement expansion.
Sources told media that Israeli settlers forced their way onto farmland in the Wadi al-Mughayyir area south of Hebron, releasing livestock onto fields owned by Palestinian residents. When the landowners moved to confront the intruders, Israeli military forces swooped into the area — not to remove the settlers, but to shield them — before proceeding to detain seven members of the Salhab family.
An official Palestinian news agency named those arrested as Hamed Abdul Salam Salhab, his son Homam, brothers Ahmad and Mohammad Salhab, Anas Mahmoud Salhab, and brothers Salah al-Din and Diaa al-Din Mohammad Salhab.
The detentions arrived on the heels of a string of compounding blows against the same family. Israeli authorities had already demolished the family's residential building in February, uprooting roughly 40 relatives and leaving them with no shelter but tents. On Tuesday — just one day before the arrests — Israeli forces returned to demolish and confiscate those tents as well.
The ordeal facing the Salhab family is far from isolated. Across villages and Bedouin communities throughout the occupied West Bank, Palestinian residents have faced a relentless wave of settler attacks carried out under the active protection of Israeli forces, widely seen as part of a broader campaign to drive Palestinians from their land and accelerate settlement expansion.
The scale of this violence is staggering. According to the Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, Israeli forces and settlers combined carried out 1,637 attacks in April alone.
The broader occupied West Bank has been engulfed in escalating violence since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. Palestinian officials report that at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested across the territory in that period — a crisis driven by killings, mass arrests, home demolitions and unchecked settlement expansion.
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