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Turkish, Saudi Officials Hold Coordination Talks in Ankara

Turkish, Saudi Officials Hold Coordination Talks in Ankara


2026-05-06 09:51:27
(MENAFN) According to reports, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan as part of the third session of the Turkish–Saudi Coordination Council.

Diplomatic sources stated that Fidan held discussions in the capital with a delegation headed by the Saudi foreign minister. The meeting forms part of an ongoing institutional framework designed to facilitate cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

The council is used as a bilateral mechanism to address shared regional and political issues, as well as to strengthen cooperation across different policy areas.

Officials did not release any additional information regarding the agenda or outcomes of the talks.

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