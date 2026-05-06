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Baykar Signs First Export Deal for Bayraktar KIZILELMA with Indonesia
(MENAFN) Turkish defense firm Baykar has finalized its inaugural export contract for the Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft with Indonesia during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition held in Istanbul. The agreement was concluded as part of the event taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center.
The signing ceremony occurred at the Istanbul Expo Center during the exhibition, which was arranged by SAHA Istanbul. The event features multiple agreements being established between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and various defense sector companies.
Anadolu is acting as the global communications partner for the exhibition, where numerous contracts are being signed between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and defense industry firms.
Speaking at the ceremony, SAHA Istanbul Chairman and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar characterized the agreement as a landmark achievement for both Baykar and Türkiye’s defense sector.
Bayraktar noted that the Bayraktar TB2 has become the most widely exported unmanned aerial vehicle system in the world within its category, and emphasized that the company is now progressing toward unmanned fighter jet capabilities with the Bayraktar KIZILELMA.
“Bayraktar KIZILELMA, one of the world’s first unmanned fighter jet technologies, made its first flight in 2022. Since then, intensive flight activities have continued,” he said.
He further stated that serial production processes were completed last year and added that Baykar is aiming to bring the KIZILELMA into operational service for Türkiye within this year.
The signing ceremony occurred at the Istanbul Expo Center during the exhibition, which was arranged by SAHA Istanbul. The event features multiple agreements being established between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and various defense sector companies.
Anadolu is acting as the global communications partner for the exhibition, where numerous contracts are being signed between Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and defense industry firms.
Speaking at the ceremony, SAHA Istanbul Chairman and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar characterized the agreement as a landmark achievement for both Baykar and Türkiye’s defense sector.
Bayraktar noted that the Bayraktar TB2 has become the most widely exported unmanned aerial vehicle system in the world within its category, and emphasized that the company is now progressing toward unmanned fighter jet capabilities with the Bayraktar KIZILELMA.
“Bayraktar KIZILELMA, one of the world’s first unmanned fighter jet technologies, made its first flight in 2022. Since then, intensive flight activities have continued,” he said.
He further stated that serial production processes were completed last year and added that Baykar is aiming to bring the KIZILELMA into operational service for Türkiye within this year.
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