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UAE Leader Gets Solidarity Calls After Iran Attacks
(MENAFN) United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has received a series of calls expressing solidarity from regional and international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following reports that the Gulf country experienced a second consecutive day of attacks attributed to Iran, according to reports.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Netanyahu, and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reportedly condemned what they described as “terrorist attacks” targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The same sources said the leaders reaffirmed their countries’ support for the UAE and backed any steps it takes to protect its security, stability, and the safety of its population, according to reports.
The UAE Ministry of Defense stated on Tuesday that it had intercepted incoming missile and drone strikes for a second day in a row, which it said originated from Iran.
However, Iranian military officials rejected the accusations, denying any involvement in recent attacks on the Gulf state.
In a statement, Iran’s military said that any operation conducted by its forces would be “clearly and decisively announced.” It also warned that any hostile action launched against Iran from UAE territory would be met with “decisive and regret-inducing” retaliation.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Netanyahu, and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reportedly condemned what they described as “terrorist attacks” targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The same sources said the leaders reaffirmed their countries’ support for the UAE and backed any steps it takes to protect its security, stability, and the safety of its population, according to reports.
The UAE Ministry of Defense stated on Tuesday that it had intercepted incoming missile and drone strikes for a second day in a row, which it said originated from Iran.
However, Iranian military officials rejected the accusations, denying any involvement in recent attacks on the Gulf state.
In a statement, Iran’s military said that any operation conducted by its forces would be “clearly and decisively announced.” It also warned that any hostile action launched against Iran from UAE territory would be met with “decisive and regret-inducing” retaliation.
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