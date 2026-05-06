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Nearly Fifty Palestinian Businesses Ordered for Demolition Near Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders targeting around 50 shops and commercial properties in the Palestinian town of Al-Eizariya, located southeast of East Jerusalem, as part of steps linked to a disputed settlement initiative, according to reports and Palestinian officials.
Local authorities in Jerusalem stated that roughly 50 business owners were verbally instructed to clear their premises in the Al-Mashtal area at the entrance to Al-Eizariya before Sunday morning. The directive is tied to enforcement of earlier demolition orders that were originally issued in August 2025.
Officials also indicated that if the owners fail to comply within the given timeframe, the buildings and everything inside them will be destroyed. Legal challenges have reportedly been submitted to an Israeli court, with hearings expected later this month.
The planned demolitions are associated with the “E1” settlement project, which aims to link the Maale Adumim settlement bloc with East Jerusalem. Palestinian authorities warn that the project could split the occupied West Bank into northern and southern parts while further restricting movement and access for Palestinian communities.
Reports also indicate that the initiative includes a new transportation system involving separate roads and tunnels designated for different populations in the area. The project has faced long-standing international opposition due to concerns that it would undermine the geographic continuity of a future Palestinian state.
In a separate update, reports on recent developments in the occupied West Bank indicate that dozens of demolition operations were carried out in April, impacting multiple Palestinian structures, including residential and agricultural properties as well as livelihoods.
Local authorities in Jerusalem stated that roughly 50 business owners were verbally instructed to clear their premises in the Al-Mashtal area at the entrance to Al-Eizariya before Sunday morning. The directive is tied to enforcement of earlier demolition orders that were originally issued in August 2025.
Officials also indicated that if the owners fail to comply within the given timeframe, the buildings and everything inside them will be destroyed. Legal challenges have reportedly been submitted to an Israeli court, with hearings expected later this month.
The planned demolitions are associated with the “E1” settlement project, which aims to link the Maale Adumim settlement bloc with East Jerusalem. Palestinian authorities warn that the project could split the occupied West Bank into northern and southern parts while further restricting movement and access for Palestinian communities.
Reports also indicate that the initiative includes a new transportation system involving separate roads and tunnels designated for different populations in the area. The project has faced long-standing international opposition due to concerns that it would undermine the geographic continuity of a future Palestinian state.
In a separate update, reports on recent developments in the occupied West Bank indicate that dozens of demolition operations were carried out in April, impacting multiple Palestinian structures, including residential and agricultural properties as well as livelihoods.
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