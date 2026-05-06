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Turkish, Saudi Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Ankara

Turkish, Saudi Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Ankara


2026-05-06 09:39:12
(MENAFN) According to reports, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Ankara on Wednesday as part of the third session of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council.

Diplomatic sources stated that the two ministers held discussions in the Turkish capital during the meeting. However, no additional details regarding the content or outcomes of the talks were shared by officials.

The meeting is part of ongoing coordination between the two countries within their established bilateral framework.

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