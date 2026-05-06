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Algerian President to Begin Three-Day Official Visit to Turkey

Algerian President to Begin Three-Day Official Visit to Turkey


2026-05-06 09:38:25
(MENAFN) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is set to embark on a three-day official visit to Türkiye starting Wednesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to reports.

As part of the visit, the first session of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will take place in Ankara on Thursday and will continue until Friday.

The council meeting, which will bring together senior ministers from both countries, is expected to conduct a broad review of relations with “friendly and brotherly” Algeria and explore ways to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, according to reports.

Discussions are also expected to include assessments of current regional and global developments, with both sides exchanging views on pressing international issues.

In addition, several agreements aimed at reinforcing the legal foundations of bilateral relations are anticipated to be signed during the visit, further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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