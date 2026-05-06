403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A barrage of Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks across southern Lebanon spanning Tuesday night into Wednesday morning left three people dead and several others wounded, Lebanon's official media reported.
Lebanon's National News Agency said two fatalities were recorded after an Israeli airstrike struck the town of Deir Kifa in the Bint Jbeil district, with one additional person sustaining injuries in the same attack.
As dawn broke, an Israeli drone targeted a team of paramedics from the Islamic Health Organization operating in Deir Kifa, wounding three medics who were subsequently rushed to nearby hospitals. A third fatality was confirmed in a separate strike on the town of Aadchit, located in the Nabatieh district. The overnight bombardment also inflicted severe structural damage on Borj Qalaouiyeh Public School in the towns of Braachit and Qalaouiyeh.
Hezbollah declared a series of retaliatory operations in response, claiming artillery fire directed at Israeli military vehicles in the Wadi al-Jamal area, as well as a drone strike against Israeli troops who had gathered at the al-Sallaa hill in the town of Qantara.
The escalating exchanges unfolded in direct defiance of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that had officially come into force on April 16, raising fresh concerns over the accord's durability.
Lebanon's National News Agency said two fatalities were recorded after an Israeli airstrike struck the town of Deir Kifa in the Bint Jbeil district, with one additional person sustaining injuries in the same attack.
As dawn broke, an Israeli drone targeted a team of paramedics from the Islamic Health Organization operating in Deir Kifa, wounding three medics who were subsequently rushed to nearby hospitals. A third fatality was confirmed in a separate strike on the town of Aadchit, located in the Nabatieh district. The overnight bombardment also inflicted severe structural damage on Borj Qalaouiyeh Public School in the towns of Braachit and Qalaouiyeh.
Hezbollah declared a series of retaliatory operations in response, claiming artillery fire directed at Israeli military vehicles in the Wadi al-Jamal area, as well as a drone strike against Israeli troops who had gathered at the al-Sallaa hill in the town of Qantara.
The escalating exchanges unfolded in direct defiance of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that had officially come into force on April 16, raising fresh concerns over the accord's durability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment