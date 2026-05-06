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Middle East Tensions Trigger Broad Market Rally
(MENAFN) Global commodity markets posted widespread gains in April as the Middle East conflict sent shockwaves through international supply chains, lifting prices well beyond crude oil to encompass industrial metals, fertilizers, and agricultural staples amid deepening supply anxiety.
The initial oil shock rapidly metastasized into a broader commodity inflation cycle, compounded by supply chain fractures, monetary policy uncertainty, and turbulence across foreign exchange markets throughout the month.
Precious Metals
Precious metals delivered a divided performance. Gold slipped 1% as inflation pressures tied to surging oil prices, climbing bond yields, and a firmer US dollar eroded demand, while silver shed 1.8% per ounce under the same macroeconomic headwinds. Platinum bucked the trend, advancing 1.6% on the back of a widening global supply deficit and sustained green energy demand, while palladium outperformed the group with a 3.3% gain.
Industrial Metals
Copper staged a robust comeback, surging 6% per pound as physical demand signals improved and supply chain vulnerabilities continued to unsettle markets. Accelerating investment in renewable energy infrastructure, battery storage, and electricity generation provided additional upward momentum. The metal's structural demand outlook remains firmly bullish, underpinned by its indispensable role in the global energy transition.
Aluminum added 1.3% as Middle East-linked disruptions hampered smelter operations across the Gulf, constraining near-term supply recovery. Nickel was the standout performer among base metals, rocketing 13.1% after Indonesia raised reference base prices across all nickel ore grades — a move widely interpreted as a bid to shore up government revenues amid fiscal pressure.
Zinc climbed 4.1% on tightening supply expectations, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group, while lead posted a solid 3.5% advance.
Energy Markets
Energy markets remained on edge throughout April. Brent crude extended its winning streak for a fourth consecutive month, rising 7.9% as Middle East tensions and the near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept supply risks elevated and energy traders on high alert.
Natural gas diverged sharply from the broader energy rally, falling 8.1% as growing hopes for a diplomatic resolution between Washington and Tehran tempered geopolitical risk premiums.
Agricultural Commodities
Farm commodities saw sweeping price swings. Wheat gained 3.3% per bushel, pressured higher by drought conditions, elevated fertilizer costs, and historically low planting acreage — a combination expected to keep supply tight in the months ahead. Corn and soybeans followed suit, rising 3.7% and 2.1% respectively, buoyed by elevated oil prices feeding through to production costs.
Rice was a notable laggard, shedding 5.1% as rising inventories and softening demand weighed on prices. Coffee retreated 4.3% on expectations of a record harvest out of Brazil paired with forecasts of subdued global demand.
Cotton delivered the sharpest move in the agricultural complex, catapulting 17.4% as drought and frost threats across the United States raised acute crop concerns. Cocoa rounded out the gains, climbing 8.2% amid fertilizer shortages and mounting fears that the El Niño weather pattern could deal a significant blow to production.
The initial oil shock rapidly metastasized into a broader commodity inflation cycle, compounded by supply chain fractures, monetary policy uncertainty, and turbulence across foreign exchange markets throughout the month.
Precious Metals
Precious metals delivered a divided performance. Gold slipped 1% as inflation pressures tied to surging oil prices, climbing bond yields, and a firmer US dollar eroded demand, while silver shed 1.8% per ounce under the same macroeconomic headwinds. Platinum bucked the trend, advancing 1.6% on the back of a widening global supply deficit and sustained green energy demand, while palladium outperformed the group with a 3.3% gain.
Industrial Metals
Copper staged a robust comeback, surging 6% per pound as physical demand signals improved and supply chain vulnerabilities continued to unsettle markets. Accelerating investment in renewable energy infrastructure, battery storage, and electricity generation provided additional upward momentum. The metal's structural demand outlook remains firmly bullish, underpinned by its indispensable role in the global energy transition.
Aluminum added 1.3% as Middle East-linked disruptions hampered smelter operations across the Gulf, constraining near-term supply recovery. Nickel was the standout performer among base metals, rocketing 13.1% after Indonesia raised reference base prices across all nickel ore grades — a move widely interpreted as a bid to shore up government revenues amid fiscal pressure.
Zinc climbed 4.1% on tightening supply expectations, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group, while lead posted a solid 3.5% advance.
Energy Markets
Energy markets remained on edge throughout April. Brent crude extended its winning streak for a fourth consecutive month, rising 7.9% as Middle East tensions and the near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept supply risks elevated and energy traders on high alert.
Natural gas diverged sharply from the broader energy rally, falling 8.1% as growing hopes for a diplomatic resolution between Washington and Tehran tempered geopolitical risk premiums.
Agricultural Commodities
Farm commodities saw sweeping price swings. Wheat gained 3.3% per bushel, pressured higher by drought conditions, elevated fertilizer costs, and historically low planting acreage — a combination expected to keep supply tight in the months ahead. Corn and soybeans followed suit, rising 3.7% and 2.1% respectively, buoyed by elevated oil prices feeding through to production costs.
Rice was a notable laggard, shedding 5.1% as rising inventories and softening demand weighed on prices. Coffee retreated 4.3% on expectations of a record harvest out of Brazil paired with forecasts of subdued global demand.
Cotton delivered the sharpest move in the agricultural complex, catapulting 17.4% as drought and frost threats across the United States raised acute crop concerns. Cocoa rounded out the gains, climbing 8.2% amid fertilizer shortages and mounting fears that the El Niño weather pattern could deal a significant blow to production.
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