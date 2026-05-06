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North Korea Revises Constitution, Drops Reunification Language
(MENAFN) North Korea has reportedly carried out a constitutional revision that removes all references to Korean reunification and redefines the country’s territorial stance, signaling a notable shift in its official doctrine, according to reports.
The revised Constitution replaces earlier terms such as “peaceful reunification” and “national unity” with language describing North Korea as a fully separate state with clearly defined borders with South Korea to the south, and China and Russia to the north, along with surrounding maritime and airspace boundaries.
However, the document reportedly does not specify the disputed maritime demarcation in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line, which has long been a source of tension between the two Koreas.
North Korea originally adopted its Constitution in 1948 and has amended it multiple times over the decades, including a major overhaul in 1972 introducing a socialist framework. After several further revisions, the charter was again updated in March, when the term “socialist” was removed from its title.
At the same time, the constitutional changes are said to significantly strengthen the role of Kim Jong Un. The updated text designates the leader as the country’s highest authority, granting expanded control over state institutions and direct command over nuclear forces.
The revised Constitution replaces earlier terms such as “peaceful reunification” and “national unity” with language describing North Korea as a fully separate state with clearly defined borders with South Korea to the south, and China and Russia to the north, along with surrounding maritime and airspace boundaries.
However, the document reportedly does not specify the disputed maritime demarcation in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line, which has long been a source of tension between the two Koreas.
North Korea originally adopted its Constitution in 1948 and has amended it multiple times over the decades, including a major overhaul in 1972 introducing a socialist framework. After several further revisions, the charter was again updated in March, when the term “socialist” was removed from its title.
At the same time, the constitutional changes are said to significantly strengthen the role of Kim Jong Un. The updated text designates the leader as the country’s highest authority, granting expanded control over state institutions and direct command over nuclear forces.
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