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France Unable to Confirm Reported Hormuz Ship Incident
(MENAFN) French officials said on Wednesday that they cannot verify reports claiming a cargo vessel operated by CMA CGM was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.
Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said, according to reports, “I cannot confirm this morning whether this actually happened,” responding to media claims that the ship had come under attack near the waters off Dubai.
She added that if such reports were proven accurate, the incident would be considered “totally unacceptable.”
Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot also stated that the information could not be confirmed at this stage, though he expected clarification from the ship’s operator “in the coming hours,” as stated by reports. He also noted that 59 vessels linked to French interests are currently still operating in the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier media reports from American and British outlets suggested that a French cargo ship may have been fired upon in the strategic maritime corridor.
Tensions in the region have intensified since US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was introduced on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, but negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed end date.
Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said, according to reports, “I cannot confirm this morning whether this actually happened,” responding to media claims that the ship had come under attack near the waters off Dubai.
She added that if such reports were proven accurate, the incident would be considered “totally unacceptable.”
Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot also stated that the information could not be confirmed at this stage, though he expected clarification from the ship’s operator “in the coming hours,” as stated by reports. He also noted that 59 vessels linked to French interests are currently still operating in the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier media reports from American and British outlets suggested that a French cargo ship may have been fired upon in the strategic maritime corridor.
Tensions in the region have intensified since US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was introduced on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, but negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed end date.
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