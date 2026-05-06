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Chevron CEO Warns of Impending Global Oil Supply Strain
(MENAFN) The chief executive of Chevron has warned that the world could begin facing physical shortages of oil within weeks, citing ongoing instability in the Middle East and disruptions affecting a key global shipping route.
According to the warning, tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran and Israel, along with restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, have significantly reduced the flow of energy supplies. The strait is a critical passage for global energy trade, carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas.
Disruptions reportedly include attacks on energy infrastructure and reduced shipping activity, which have contributed to sharp declines in deliveries and pushed prices to their highest levels in several years. Some tankers have remained unable to transit the area since earlier military strikes in the region, while uncertainty over maritime security continues to affect transport operations.
Although a temporary ceasefire had eased direct fighting, tensions reportedly escalated again when exchanges of fire occurred between American and Iranian forces during renewed naval escort operations through the strait.
Speaking at an economic forum in Los Angeles, Chevron’s CEO, Mike Wirth, warned that supply constraints could soon begin affecting global economies. He suggested that regions heavily dependent on Gulf energy exports, particularly in Asia, would feel the initial impact, followed by Europe as supply chains tighten.
He stated that market pressures are already forcing the use of commercial reserves, strategic petroleum stocks, and alternative shipping arrangements to delay shortages. However, he cautioned that such measures are temporary.
Wirth compared the potential impact of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz to historic oil shocks of the 1970s, which caused severe fuel shortages and economic disruption across multiple regions.
In a separate media interview, he emphasized that the issue is no longer solely about price increases but about physical access to fuel. He warned that within weeks, tightening supply conditions could begin affecting transport and industrial activity globally.
He also noted early signs of strain, including reports that some European carriers are reducing flight operations due to fuel constraints, while several Asian economies are introducing measures to manage demand.
According to the warning, tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran and Israel, along with restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, have significantly reduced the flow of energy supplies. The strait is a critical passage for global energy trade, carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas.
Disruptions reportedly include attacks on energy infrastructure and reduced shipping activity, which have contributed to sharp declines in deliveries and pushed prices to their highest levels in several years. Some tankers have remained unable to transit the area since earlier military strikes in the region, while uncertainty over maritime security continues to affect transport operations.
Although a temporary ceasefire had eased direct fighting, tensions reportedly escalated again when exchanges of fire occurred between American and Iranian forces during renewed naval escort operations through the strait.
Speaking at an economic forum in Los Angeles, Chevron’s CEO, Mike Wirth, warned that supply constraints could soon begin affecting global economies. He suggested that regions heavily dependent on Gulf energy exports, particularly in Asia, would feel the initial impact, followed by Europe as supply chains tighten.
He stated that market pressures are already forcing the use of commercial reserves, strategic petroleum stocks, and alternative shipping arrangements to delay shortages. However, he cautioned that such measures are temporary.
Wirth compared the potential impact of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz to historic oil shocks of the 1970s, which caused severe fuel shortages and economic disruption across multiple regions.
In a separate media interview, he emphasized that the issue is no longer solely about price increases but about physical access to fuel. He warned that within weeks, tightening supply conditions could begin affecting transport and industrial activity globally.
He also noted early signs of strain, including reports that some European carriers are reducing flight operations due to fuel constraints, while several Asian economies are introducing measures to manage demand.
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