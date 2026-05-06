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Reported Drone Strike in Crimea Leaves Civilian Casualties
(MENAFN) Five civilians were killed in a reported drone strike on the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy, according to statements from local authorities.
Sergey Aksyonov said the area had come under attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that air defense systems and mobile units were actively responding to incoming threats. He reported that at least 12 drones had been intercepted prior to the strike that resulted in fatalities.
Following the incident, Aksyonov stated: “Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy UAV strike on Dzhankoy, there are casualties among the civilian population – five people have died.” He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said emergency services were operating at the scene, noting that authorities were providing necessary assistance.
He also urged residents to remain calm and rely only on official updates while the situation developed.
The reported strike followed claims from the Russian Ministry of Defense that its air defense systems had intercepted a large wave of drones launched toward Russian territory and the Sea of Azov overnight. Officials said that hundreds of drones were engaged across multiple regions, with several areas reporting damage and injuries.
According to Russian authorities, drone activity originating from Ukraine has increased in frequency in recent months, targeting infrastructure, industrial sites, and populated areas. Moscow has characterized such operations as deliberate attacks on civilian areas.
The incident occurred shortly before a planned temporary ceasefire announced by Russia, scheduled to coincide with Victory Day commemorations marking the end of World War II in Europe. Russian officials have stated that military operations would pause during the observance and have warned that any disruption to the period of calm could provoke a strong response.
Sergey Aksyonov said the area had come under attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that air defense systems and mobile units were actively responding to incoming threats. He reported that at least 12 drones had been intercepted prior to the strike that resulted in fatalities.
Following the incident, Aksyonov stated: “Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy UAV strike on Dzhankoy, there are casualties among the civilian population – five people have died.” He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said emergency services were operating at the scene, noting that authorities were providing necessary assistance.
He also urged residents to remain calm and rely only on official updates while the situation developed.
The reported strike followed claims from the Russian Ministry of Defense that its air defense systems had intercepted a large wave of drones launched toward Russian territory and the Sea of Azov overnight. Officials said that hundreds of drones were engaged across multiple regions, with several areas reporting damage and injuries.
According to Russian authorities, drone activity originating from Ukraine has increased in frequency in recent months, targeting infrastructure, industrial sites, and populated areas. Moscow has characterized such operations as deliberate attacks on civilian areas.
The incident occurred shortly before a planned temporary ceasefire announced by Russia, scheduled to coincide with Victory Day commemorations marking the end of World War II in Europe. Russian officials have stated that military operations would pause during the observance and have warned that any disruption to the period of calm could provoke a strong response.
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