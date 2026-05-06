SEHA Announces Life-Saving Vascular Surgery For 98-Year-Old Patient At Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A testament to exceptional teamwork, commitment, and advanced surgical expertise at SKMC

Abu Dhabi, UAE, May 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a remarkable clinical milestone at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), where the vascular surgery team successfully performed an urgent, life-saving procedure on a 98-year-old patient presenting with severe lower limb ischaemia. The case underscores SKMC's advanced capabilities in complex vascular care and its commitment to clinical excellence.

The patient was admitted in critical condition, requiring immediate and highly specialised intervention to restore blood circulation and prevent potential limb loss. The vascular surgery team promptly conducted rapid assessment and stabilisation before proceeding with the emergency procedure.

Dr. Ottorino Del Foco, Chief of the Vascular Surgery Department at SEHA's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, commended the team's coordinated efforts. He stated:“This case exemplifies the strength of our multidisciplinary approach and the dedication of every member of our vascular surgery team. Managing complex emergencies requires not only technical expertise, but also seamless communication and collaboration. I am immensely proud of the professionalism and commitment demonstrated throughout this intervention.”

Further contributing to the success of the procedure, Dr. Hazzaa Osman, Vascular Surgery Specialist at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, provided remote clinical guidance, ensuring continuous expert input during such emergency. He commented:“Patient care is at the heart of everything we do. Our priority is to deliver the highest standards of treatment, regardless of time, circumstance, or case complexity.”

Following the intervention, the patient has shown encouraging progress in her recovery. This case reflects SKMC's ability to manage highly complex conditions through advanced surgical techniques, coordinated multidisciplinary collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centred care.

As part of SEHA's integrated healthcare network, SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City continues to strengthen its position nationwide as a reference for advanced vascular surgery, reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative, high-quality care that makes a meaningful difference in patients' lives.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 15 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, 4 dialysis centres and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conducting 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with over 20,000 physicians, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at

To find out more about SEHA's specialized clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.