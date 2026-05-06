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UAE Receives Regional Support After Reported Attacks Amid Gulf Tensions

UAE Receives Regional Support After Reported Attacks Amid Gulf Tensions


2026-05-06 05:55:44
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has received expressions of solidarity from several regional and international leaders following reports of repeated attacks attributed by Abu Dhabi to Iran, according to state media.

According to official reporting, the UAE president received calls from figures including regional heads of state and government leaders who condemned the reported strikes and expressed support for the country’s security measures. They also reaffirmed backing for any steps taken by the UAE to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

The UAE defense authorities said they intercepted missile and drone activity on consecutive days, which they attributed to incoming attacks. However, Iranian military officials denied carrying out any such operations, stating that any actions by their forces would be formally announced and warning of retaliation if attacks were launched from UAE territory.

The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions involving maritime security and military operations in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where recent incidents have disrupted shipping activity and raised concerns about wider escalation.

Diplomatic efforts and ceasefire arrangements have been discussed in parallel, though officials acknowledge that broader negotiations remain fragile and unresolved.

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