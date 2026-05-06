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Iraq Reaffirms Mediation Role in US–Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Iraq’s prime minister-designate has reiterated support for diplomacy and dialogue as the preferred path to resolving tensions between the United States and Iran, following a phone call with Iran’s president.
According to a public statement, the Iranian president contacted the Iraqi official to congratulate him on his nomination to form a new government. The two sides used the call to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, including plans for future official visits.
The Iraqi leader emphasized that his government supports diplomatic engagement as a means of de-escalating regional crises and managing disputes, adding that Iraq is willing to contribute to mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.
The discussion comes amid heightened regional tensions, with ongoing instability in the Gulf and repeated reports of security incidents affecting several countries in the area.
Broader regional dynamics remain tense following recent military escalations and disrupted maritime activity in key waterways, while international efforts to sustain ceasefire arrangements and restart negotiations continue.
According to a public statement, the Iranian president contacted the Iraqi official to congratulate him on his nomination to form a new government. The two sides used the call to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, including plans for future official visits.
The Iraqi leader emphasized that his government supports diplomatic engagement as a means of de-escalating regional crises and managing disputes, adding that Iraq is willing to contribute to mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.
The discussion comes amid heightened regional tensions, with ongoing instability in the Gulf and repeated reports of security incidents affecting several countries in the area.
Broader regional dynamics remain tense following recent military escalations and disrupted maritime activity in key waterways, while international efforts to sustain ceasefire arrangements and restart negotiations continue.
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