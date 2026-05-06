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Iran Signals Openness to International Nuclear Oversight

Iran Signals Openness to International Nuclear Oversight


2026-05-06 05:49:04
(MENAFN) Iran has stated that it is prepared to align its nuclear program with international standards in order to demonstrate its peaceful intentions, according to official remarks shared by the presidency.

The comments were made during a phone conversation between Iran’s president and Iraq’s prime minister-designate, where discussions also covered broader regional relations and diplomatic coordination.

Iranian officials said they are willing to provide assurances within the framework of global nuclear regulations and monitoring systems, while also criticizing what they described as inconsistent external policies that combine diplomatic calls with continued pressure.

Tehran also argued that past negotiations on its nuclear program were accompanied by security incidents and military pressure, which it says undermined diplomatic progress.

In addition to nuclear-related issues, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq, with emphasis on economic cooperation and regional stability. The Iraqi side reportedly expressed readiness to support de-escalation efforts and potentially facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Both sides reiterated support for resolving disputes through negotiation rather than confrontation, framing dialogue as the preferred path to reducing regional tensions.

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