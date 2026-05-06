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Lebanon, France Discuss Border Demarcation with Syria
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s president has held talks with a senior French presidential official to discuss a French-backed proposal aimed at helping define the land border between Lebanon and Syria.
According to a presidential statement, the meeting in Beirut focused on bilateral Lebanese-Syrian relations as well as a French initiative that would use historical maps and archival documents from the colonial-era mandate period to assist in clarifying the boundary line between the two countries.
The plan builds on earlier French administrative divisions that created modern Lebanon and Syria, a process that left areas of overlap and contributed to long-standing border disputes. Previous attempts by joint Lebanese-Syrian committees to resolve these issues have not produced a final agreement.
Lebanon has recently received historical maps and documents from France that may help advance efforts to formally demarcate the border, which officials view as a step toward reducing long-standing territorial ambiguities.
In the same discussions, the Lebanese president reportedly briefed the French delegation on ongoing security concerns in the south of the country, including continued military activity and its impact on civilians. He reiterated that diplomatic engagement is intended to reduce suffering and stabilize affected regions.
The talks also touched on the future of international peacekeeping arrangements in southern Lebanon, including coordination with European partners regarding potential support roles alongside the Lebanese army after planned changes to UN deployment levels.
The broader context remains marked by continued instability in southern Lebanon, where prolonged conflict has resulted in large-scale casualties and displacement, as well as ongoing concerns about border security and territorial control.
According to a presidential statement, the meeting in Beirut focused on bilateral Lebanese-Syrian relations as well as a French initiative that would use historical maps and archival documents from the colonial-era mandate period to assist in clarifying the boundary line between the two countries.
The plan builds on earlier French administrative divisions that created modern Lebanon and Syria, a process that left areas of overlap and contributed to long-standing border disputes. Previous attempts by joint Lebanese-Syrian committees to resolve these issues have not produced a final agreement.
Lebanon has recently received historical maps and documents from France that may help advance efforts to formally demarcate the border, which officials view as a step toward reducing long-standing territorial ambiguities.
In the same discussions, the Lebanese president reportedly briefed the French delegation on ongoing security concerns in the south of the country, including continued military activity and its impact on civilians. He reiterated that diplomatic engagement is intended to reduce suffering and stabilize affected regions.
The talks also touched on the future of international peacekeeping arrangements in southern Lebanon, including coordination with European partners regarding potential support roles alongside the Lebanese army after planned changes to UN deployment levels.
The broader context remains marked by continued instability in southern Lebanon, where prolonged conflict has resulted in large-scale casualties and displacement, as well as ongoing concerns about border security and territorial control.
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