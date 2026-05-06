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Germany Warns Against Turning Lebanon Into Civilian Battlefield
(MENAFN) Germany has expressed strong concern over the ongoing escalation in southern Lebanon, cautioning against further military expansion that could place civilians at severe risk amid continued hostilities involving Israel and Hezbollah.
The German foreign minister criticized the situation in the region, stressing that while attacks carried out by Hezbollah against Israel were strongly condemned and must cease immediately, the conflict should not be allowed to transform southern Lebanon into an active war zone. He emphasized that civilians should not be forced to endure the consequences of fighting, warning that widespread destruction and displacement would not contribute to Israel’s long-term security.
He noted that Germany is closely following developments in southern Lebanon, where Israeli military activity has intensified in recent months. According to him, stabilizing the country depends on reinforcing Lebanese state institutions so they can fully control the use of force within their territory. He also voiced support for the idea of direct dialogue between Lebanese and Israeli representatives.
He further urged both sides to move forward with negotiations aimed at protecting civilians on either side of the Blue Line, ensuring the safety of UN peacekeepers, and reaching a sustainable peace arrangement.
The conflict has already led to heavy casualties and widespread displacement since early March, with thousands reported killed or injured and over a million people forced to leave their homes.
Although a temporary ceasefire was introduced in April and later extended, reports indicate that hostilities have not fully stopped, with continued military actions including airstrikes and destruction in southern areas of Lebanon.
The German foreign minister criticized the situation in the region, stressing that while attacks carried out by Hezbollah against Israel were strongly condemned and must cease immediately, the conflict should not be allowed to transform southern Lebanon into an active war zone. He emphasized that civilians should not be forced to endure the consequences of fighting, warning that widespread destruction and displacement would not contribute to Israel’s long-term security.
He noted that Germany is closely following developments in southern Lebanon, where Israeli military activity has intensified in recent months. According to him, stabilizing the country depends on reinforcing Lebanese state institutions so they can fully control the use of force within their territory. He also voiced support for the idea of direct dialogue between Lebanese and Israeli representatives.
He further urged both sides to move forward with negotiations aimed at protecting civilians on either side of the Blue Line, ensuring the safety of UN peacekeepers, and reaching a sustainable peace arrangement.
The conflict has already led to heavy casualties and widespread displacement since early March, with thousands reported killed or injured and over a million people forced to leave their homes.
Although a temporary ceasefire was introduced in April and later extended, reports indicate that hostilities have not fully stopped, with continued military actions including airstrikes and destruction in southern areas of Lebanon.
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