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US Democrats Press for Transparency on Israel’s Nuclear Status
(MENAFN) A group of more than 30 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives has called on the Trump administration to publicly clarify information regarding Israel’s nuclear capabilities, according to a letter sent on Tuesday.
The lawmakers are urging Washington to formally acknowledge what they describe as Israel’s undisclosed nuclear weapons program, arguing that the long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity should be reconsidered. They stated that this approach has persisted for decades, with US officials avoiding direct confirmation or denial of Israel’s nuclear status.
In their letter, addressed to the Secretary of State, who also serves in a national security role within the administration, the lawmakers argued that current regional tensions make the issue more urgent. They emphasized that the United States is effectively engaged alongside a country whose nuclear capabilities are not officially recognized, raising concerns about escalation and miscalculation.
The group warned that the potential for nuclear-related escalation in the region is not merely theoretical. They also stated that Congress requires full access to information about nuclear balances in the Middle East, as well as the administration’s assessment of possible conflict scenarios, arguing that such details have not been adequately provided.
The lawmakers further referenced recent regional developments, noting reported strikes involving sensitive facilities and questioning aspects of Israel’s nuclear infrastructure, including whether certain sites are involved in producing materials used for nuclear weapons.
They argued that maintaining ambiguity complicates broader non-proliferation efforts in the region, affecting how countries such as Iran and Saudi Arabia assess security risks and shape their own strategic decisions.
The letter also stated that available public information strongly indicates Israel possesses nuclear weapons, and called for greater openness to support regional stability and informed policymaking.
The lawmakers are urging Washington to formally acknowledge what they describe as Israel’s undisclosed nuclear weapons program, arguing that the long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity should be reconsidered. They stated that this approach has persisted for decades, with US officials avoiding direct confirmation or denial of Israel’s nuclear status.
In their letter, addressed to the Secretary of State, who also serves in a national security role within the administration, the lawmakers argued that current regional tensions make the issue more urgent. They emphasized that the United States is effectively engaged alongside a country whose nuclear capabilities are not officially recognized, raising concerns about escalation and miscalculation.
The group warned that the potential for nuclear-related escalation in the region is not merely theoretical. They also stated that Congress requires full access to information about nuclear balances in the Middle East, as well as the administration’s assessment of possible conflict scenarios, arguing that such details have not been adequately provided.
The lawmakers further referenced recent regional developments, noting reported strikes involving sensitive facilities and questioning aspects of Israel’s nuclear infrastructure, including whether certain sites are involved in producing materials used for nuclear weapons.
They argued that maintaining ambiguity complicates broader non-proliferation efforts in the region, affecting how countries such as Iran and Saudi Arabia assess security risks and shape their own strategic decisions.
The letter also stated that available public information strongly indicates Israel possesses nuclear weapons, and called for greater openness to support regional stability and informed policymaking.
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