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Iran Links 2026 World Cup Participation to FIFA Assurances
(MENAFN) Iran’s football leadership says the national team is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but its final participation will depend on receiving formal guarantees from FIFA regarding treatment and entry conditions.
According to Iranian sports officials speaking to state media, the team plans to resume preparations with a training camp in Türkiye after a short break, followed by friendly matches ahead of the tournament, including fixtures in Türkiye and the United States.
The football federation chief stated that Iran is seeking assurances in discussions expected with top FIFA officials, aiming to avoid situations similar to a recent incident involving travel complications in Canada. He stressed that Iran expects clear guarantees that its delegation will not face entry restrictions or what he described as disrespect toward official institutions.
He also emphasized that Iran has no issue with the United States as a host country, noting that participation in the tournament is based on qualification and that FIFA is the organizing authority.
The comments follow reports that Iranian football officials were unable to attend a FIFA-related meeting in Canada despite holding valid visas, after being denied entry upon arrival. Iranian media described the situation as politically driven, while Canadian officials suggested it may not have been intentional. FIFA later expressed regret and indicated plans for a separate meeting with Iranian representatives.
Iranian officials are now seeking clearer arrangements to ensure smooth participation in upcoming international football events, including the World Cup preparations and related travel logistics.
According to Iranian sports officials speaking to state media, the team plans to resume preparations with a training camp in Türkiye after a short break, followed by friendly matches ahead of the tournament, including fixtures in Türkiye and the United States.
The football federation chief stated that Iran is seeking assurances in discussions expected with top FIFA officials, aiming to avoid situations similar to a recent incident involving travel complications in Canada. He stressed that Iran expects clear guarantees that its delegation will not face entry restrictions or what he described as disrespect toward official institutions.
He also emphasized that Iran has no issue with the United States as a host country, noting that participation in the tournament is based on qualification and that FIFA is the organizing authority.
The comments follow reports that Iranian football officials were unable to attend a FIFA-related meeting in Canada despite holding valid visas, after being denied entry upon arrival. Iranian media described the situation as politically driven, while Canadian officials suggested it may not have been intentional. FIFA later expressed regret and indicated plans for a separate meeting with Iranian representatives.
Iranian officials are now seeking clearer arrangements to ensure smooth participation in upcoming international football events, including the World Cup preparations and related travel logistics.
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