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Syria Dismantles Hezbollah-Linked Cell Plotting Assassinations
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced Tuesday the dismantling of an alleged Hezbollah-linked cell accused of plotting systematic assassinations against senior government figures, following sweeping coordinated security operations spanning multiple provinces.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that specialized units, operating in concert with the General Intelligence Service, executed simultaneous raids across Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia — a nationwide sweep that points to the scale of the threat authorities claim to have neutralized.
According to the ministry, the cell was composed of operatives who had infiltrated Syrian territory after receiving specialized training in Lebanon, and who were directly affiliated with Hezbollah. Preliminary investigations revealed the group had been advancing what officials described as a "sabotage agenda," with systematic assassinations of high-ranking government figures at the center of its alleged mission.
Damascus characterized its response as a "preemptive and decisive strike" against "a terrorist plot," vowing to press ahead with efforts to safeguard national security and public safety.
A follow-up statement painted a striking picture of the cell's operational capacity. Authorities said they seized a substantial cache of military hardware, including explosive devices primed for detonation, RPG launchers with accompanying rounds, automatic rifles, hand grenades, and assorted ammunition. Also confiscated were surveillance and technical support tools — among them specialized optics and cameras — evidence, the ministry said, that the group was "in an advanced stage of readiness to carry out its plans."
Hezbollah did not respond to the allegations.
The announcement lands at a defining moment for Syria's new leadership. Since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 — who subsequently fled to Russia, ending the Ba'ath Party's grip on power stretching back to 1963 — the transitional administration of President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, which took office in January 2025, has made consolidating security and extending state authority central pillars of its stabilization and reconstruction agenda.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that specialized units, operating in concert with the General Intelligence Service, executed simultaneous raids across Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia — a nationwide sweep that points to the scale of the threat authorities claim to have neutralized.
According to the ministry, the cell was composed of operatives who had infiltrated Syrian territory after receiving specialized training in Lebanon, and who were directly affiliated with Hezbollah. Preliminary investigations revealed the group had been advancing what officials described as a "sabotage agenda," with systematic assassinations of high-ranking government figures at the center of its alleged mission.
Damascus characterized its response as a "preemptive and decisive strike" against "a terrorist plot," vowing to press ahead with efforts to safeguard national security and public safety.
A follow-up statement painted a striking picture of the cell's operational capacity. Authorities said they seized a substantial cache of military hardware, including explosive devices primed for detonation, RPG launchers with accompanying rounds, automatic rifles, hand grenades, and assorted ammunition. Also confiscated were surveillance and technical support tools — among them specialized optics and cameras — evidence, the ministry said, that the group was "in an advanced stage of readiness to carry out its plans."
Hezbollah did not respond to the allegations.
The announcement lands at a defining moment for Syria's new leadership. Since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 — who subsequently fled to Russia, ending the Ba'ath Party's grip on power stretching back to 1963 — the transitional administration of President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, which took office in January 2025, has made consolidating security and extending state authority central pillars of its stabilization and reconstruction agenda.
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