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Paris Rally Calls for Release of Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Illegally Detained by Israel
(MENAFN) A demonstration was held in central Paris on Tuesday where participants gathered to demand the release of two activists detained in connection with a Gaza-bound humanitarian mission.
Supporters assembled in a historic public square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans expressing solidarity with civilians in Gaza and calling for an end to the occupation. Protesters voiced support for the detained activists and urged their immediate release.
Speakers at the rally said the detention of humanitarian activists involved in efforts to reach Gaza highlights broader concerns about how individuals participating in pro-Palestinian aid initiatives are treated. One speaker stressed the need for continued advocacy for Palestinian rights, framing the issue as part of a wider political struggle.
Another participant criticized Israel’s actions and called for stronger international response, arguing that global accountability mechanisms are not being effectively applied.
The demonstration was linked to a maritime aid mission organized by an international activist group that aimed to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and challenge restrictions on access to the territory. According to reports, the mission was intercepted at sea by Israeli forces before reaching its destination.
A large number of activists were reportedly detained during the operation. Some accounts claim that certain detainees were taken into custody and transferred to Israel, while allegations of mistreatment during detention have been raised by organizers and supporters.
The event in Paris reflected ongoing international protests and advocacy campaigns centered on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the treatment of activists involved in aid-related operations.
Supporters assembled in a historic public square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans expressing solidarity with civilians in Gaza and calling for an end to the occupation. Protesters voiced support for the detained activists and urged their immediate release.
Speakers at the rally said the detention of humanitarian activists involved in efforts to reach Gaza highlights broader concerns about how individuals participating in pro-Palestinian aid initiatives are treated. One speaker stressed the need for continued advocacy for Palestinian rights, framing the issue as part of a wider political struggle.
Another participant criticized Israel’s actions and called for stronger international response, arguing that global accountability mechanisms are not being effectively applied.
The demonstration was linked to a maritime aid mission organized by an international activist group that aimed to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and challenge restrictions on access to the territory. According to reports, the mission was intercepted at sea by Israeli forces before reaching its destination.
A large number of activists were reportedly detained during the operation. Some accounts claim that certain detainees were taken into custody and transferred to Israel, while allegations of mistreatment during detention have been raised by organizers and supporters.
The event in Paris reflected ongoing international protests and advocacy campaigns centered on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the treatment of activists involved in aid-related operations.
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