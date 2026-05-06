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Israeli FM Urges Strong Action to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities
(MENAFN) Israel’s foreign minister has reiterated calls to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, raising concerns over regional security and ongoing tensions with Tehran.
During a meeting in Berlin with the German chancellor, the foreign minister said recent developments demonstrate what he described as the Iranian leadership’s aggressive behavior toward neighboring states. He referenced reported attacks involving missiles and drones targeting the United Arab Emirates, which authorities there say were intercepted.
He argued that such incidents highlight the risks posed by Iran’s regional conduct and reinforce the need to block any possibility of it developing nuclear weapons.
The comments come amid long-standing accusations from Israel and the United States that Iran is pursuing nuclear and missile capabilities with military potential, while Iran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and denies seeking nuclear arms.
The issue remains a central point of regional and international tension, particularly as Israel itself is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never officially confirmed this and is not part of international monitoring frameworks.
The statement also comes at a time of heightened instability following earlier military confrontations involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and a temporary ceasefire agreement. Despite this pause, concerns remain that renewed escalation could occur if diplomatic efforts fail.
During a meeting in Berlin with the German chancellor, the foreign minister said recent developments demonstrate what he described as the Iranian leadership’s aggressive behavior toward neighboring states. He referenced reported attacks involving missiles and drones targeting the United Arab Emirates, which authorities there say were intercepted.
He argued that such incidents highlight the risks posed by Iran’s regional conduct and reinforce the need to block any possibility of it developing nuclear weapons.
The comments come amid long-standing accusations from Israel and the United States that Iran is pursuing nuclear and missile capabilities with military potential, while Iran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and denies seeking nuclear arms.
The issue remains a central point of regional and international tension, particularly as Israel itself is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never officially confirmed this and is not part of international monitoring frameworks.
The statement also comes at a time of heightened instability following earlier military confrontations involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and a temporary ceasefire agreement. Despite this pause, concerns remain that renewed escalation could occur if diplomatic efforts fail.
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