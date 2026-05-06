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Iraqi PM-Designate Backs Diplomacy in Us-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Iraq’s prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday reiterated support for diplomacy and dialogue as a means to address the ongoing US-Iran tensions during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to reports.
In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Zaidi said the Iranian president contacted him to offer congratulations on his nomination to form a new government.
Zaidi was tasked with forming a cabinet on April 27 after being nominated by the Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, following designation by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.
During the call, both sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Iran, also agreeing to exchange official visits in the coming period.
The Iraqi official emphasized Baghdad’s support for diplomatic engagement, stating that Iraq backs dialogue as the preferred tool for resolving disputes and containing regional crises. He also noted that Iraq could potentially serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions, including continued reports of strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates for a second consecutive day.
In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Zaidi said the Iranian president contacted him to offer congratulations on his nomination to form a new government.
Zaidi was tasked with forming a cabinet on April 27 after being nominated by the Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, following designation by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.
During the call, both sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Iran, also agreeing to exchange official visits in the coming period.
The Iraqi official emphasized Baghdad’s support for diplomatic engagement, stating that Iraq backs dialogue as the preferred tool for resolving disputes and containing regional crises. He also noted that Iraq could potentially serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions, including continued reports of strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates for a second consecutive day.
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