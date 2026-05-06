403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’s Lula Urges for Immediate Release of Gaza Aid Mission Activists
(MENAFN) Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called for the immediate release of activists detained by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission bound for Gaza, according to reports.
Writing on US social media platform X, Lula said, “Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government.”
He added that the incident “causes great concern and should be condemned by all,” arguing that the interception of the flotilla in international waters amounts to a violation of international law.
Israeli forces reportedly intercepted the humanitarian convoy on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, roughly 600 miles (966 kilometers) from Gaza.
A Palestinian rights group based in Israel said the detained activists, including Brazilian Thiago Avila and Spanish citizen Saif Abukeshek, have allegedly received “death threats” while being held in isolation under continuous 24-hour lighting. The group said they are expected to remain in custody until May 10, according to reports.
Lula also stated that Brazil, together with Spain, is demanding full security guarantees for the detainees and their immediate release.
Writing on US social media platform X, Lula said, “Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government.”
He added that the incident “causes great concern and should be condemned by all,” arguing that the interception of the flotilla in international waters amounts to a violation of international law.
Israeli forces reportedly intercepted the humanitarian convoy on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, roughly 600 miles (966 kilometers) from Gaza.
A Palestinian rights group based in Israel said the detained activists, including Brazilian Thiago Avila and Spanish citizen Saif Abukeshek, have allegedly received “death threats” while being held in isolation under continuous 24-hour lighting. The group said they are expected to remain in custody until May 10, according to reports.
Lula also stated that Brazil, together with Spain, is demanding full security guarantees for the detainees and their immediate release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment