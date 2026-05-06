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Brazil Demands Israel Release Detained Flotilla Activist
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva escalated diplomatic pressure on Israel Tuesday, demanding the immediate release of a Brazilian national held after Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla last week.
"Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government," Lula wrote on X, the US-owned social media platform.
The Brazilian leader warned the incident "causes great concern and should be condemned by all," further asserting that the seizure of activists in international waters constituted a direct breach of international law.
Israeli naval forces stormed the humanitarian vessel on April 30, approximately 600 miles (966 kilometers) off the coast of Gaza, near the Greek island of Crete. Among those taken into custody were Avila and Spanish national Saif Abukeshek, who Israeli advocacy organization Adalah says have been subjected to "death threats," solitary confinement, and uninterrupted 24-hour lighting. Both detainees are expected to remain imprisoned until May 10.
Lula's statement drew Spain directly into the diplomatic standoff, with the Brazilian president invoking a joint call for action. "Therefore, our government, along with that of Spain, which also had a citizen detained, demands that they receive full security guarantees and be immediately released," he said.
Madrid has yet to issue a formal public response. Neither the Israeli government nor its military forces have commented on Adalah's allegations regarding the conditions of detention.
"Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government," Lula wrote on X, the US-owned social media platform.
The Brazilian leader warned the incident "causes great concern and should be condemned by all," further asserting that the seizure of activists in international waters constituted a direct breach of international law.
Israeli naval forces stormed the humanitarian vessel on April 30, approximately 600 miles (966 kilometers) off the coast of Gaza, near the Greek island of Crete. Among those taken into custody were Avila and Spanish national Saif Abukeshek, who Israeli advocacy organization Adalah says have been subjected to "death threats," solitary confinement, and uninterrupted 24-hour lighting. Both detainees are expected to remain imprisoned until May 10.
Lula's statement drew Spain directly into the diplomatic standoff, with the Brazilian president invoking a joint call for action. "Therefore, our government, along with that of Spain, which also had a citizen detained, demands that they receive full security guarantees and be immediately released," he said.
Madrid has yet to issue a formal public response. Neither the Israeli government nor its military forces have commented on Adalah's allegations regarding the conditions of detention.
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