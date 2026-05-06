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Iran Says UAE Missile Accusations 'Baseless'
(MENAFN) Iran's armed forces flatly denied launching any missile or drone strikes against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, an Iranian state broadcaster reported Tuesday, even as Gulf tensions continued to spiral.
The broadcaster, citing an official statement from a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that no such operations had been conducted, and that any legitimate military action would have been "clearly and officially announced."
The spokesman went further, dismissing accusations leveled by the UAE Defense Ministry as entirely "baseless," while issuing a pointed threat: should any attack against Iran be launched from Emirati soil, Tehran would respond with a "decisive and regret-inducing" retaliation.
The Iranian military official also turned the spotlight on Abu Dhabi, accusing the UAE of permitting US and Israeli forces to operate from its territory and demanding that Emirati authorities refrain from serving as a staging ground for what he characterized as hostile powers.
The denials land against a backdrop of rapidly escalating hostilities across the Gulf. UAE authorities reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted successive waves of missiles, cruise missiles and drones traced back to Iran, with one earlier assault igniting a major blaze at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.
The current crisis has its roots in US and Israeli strikes on Iran launched on Feb. 28, which triggered a sustained wave of Iranian retaliation and cascading disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation entered into force on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without producing a binding long-term agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally, without setting a firm expiration date.
Adding yet another pressure point, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway since April 13.
The broadcaster, citing an official statement from a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that no such operations had been conducted, and that any legitimate military action would have been "clearly and officially announced."
The spokesman went further, dismissing accusations leveled by the UAE Defense Ministry as entirely "baseless," while issuing a pointed threat: should any attack against Iran be launched from Emirati soil, Tehran would respond with a "decisive and regret-inducing" retaliation.
The Iranian military official also turned the spotlight on Abu Dhabi, accusing the UAE of permitting US and Israeli forces to operate from its territory and demanding that Emirati authorities refrain from serving as a staging ground for what he characterized as hostile powers.
The denials land against a backdrop of rapidly escalating hostilities across the Gulf. UAE authorities reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted successive waves of missiles, cruise missiles and drones traced back to Iran, with one earlier assault igniting a major blaze at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.
The current crisis has its roots in US and Israeli strikes on Iran launched on Feb. 28, which triggered a sustained wave of Iranian retaliation and cascading disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation entered into force on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without producing a binding long-term agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally, without setting a firm expiration date.
Adding yet another pressure point, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway since April 13.
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