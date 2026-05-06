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UN Reports Surge in Gaza Security Incidents Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The United Nations said Tuesday that Gaza experienced a sharp rise in security incidents last week, marking one of the most serious escalations since a ceasefire was declared, according to reports.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said during a briefing that “last week saw one of the highest numbers of security incidents since the ceasefire was declared in October of last year.”
He noted that humanitarian facilities were hit in two separate incidents, while an airstrike reportedly struck near a UN warehouse. Relief operations were also affected when aid vehicles were damaged by stone-throwing incidents.
Dujarric urged all parties involved to meet their obligations and avoid obstructing humanitarian work, stressing that “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected.”
He also warned that restrictions on essential supplies entering Gaza, including engine oil, spare parts, and equipment needed for rubble removal, are severely limiting critical services.
According to his remarks, essential systems are increasingly strained, with vehicles and generators becoming unusable, further disrupting food distribution, water transport, and ambulance operations, as stated by reports.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said during a briefing that “last week saw one of the highest numbers of security incidents since the ceasefire was declared in October of last year.”
He noted that humanitarian facilities were hit in two separate incidents, while an airstrike reportedly struck near a UN warehouse. Relief operations were also affected when aid vehicles were damaged by stone-throwing incidents.
Dujarric urged all parties involved to meet their obligations and avoid obstructing humanitarian work, stressing that “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected.”
He also warned that restrictions on essential supplies entering Gaza, including engine oil, spare parts, and equipment needed for rubble removal, are severely limiting critical services.
According to his remarks, essential systems are increasingly strained, with vehicles and generators becoming unusable, further disrupting food distribution, water transport, and ambulance operations, as stated by reports.
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