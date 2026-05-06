Unikie Introduces Its Approach To AI-Driven Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unikie introduces UnikieMind, an agentic AI-platform for discovery and AI-driven software development to boost AI transformation within their clients and in the whole industry.

Tampere, Finland, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unikie, a technology and innovation company, continues to invest in artificial intelligence and showcase its expertise in creating physical AI solutions.

Unikie maintains a distinct emphasis on embedded technologies and physical AI solutions. Now the company has developed practical, field-tested approach to demonstrate the tangible advantages of AI in software development processes, including those within safety-critical environments.

Connecting cutting-edge technology with practical applications

Artificial intelligence is moving into the physical world, into machines, vehicles, devices, where complex actions are taken locally and where decisions can't wait. In a world with more than 28 million software developers, only a fraction are talented embedded developers ready to deliver.

“Physical AI is the biggest transformation I can see now. However, there are not enough skilled embedded developers in the world to build efficiently Physical AI solutions for everyone who needs them,” says Juha Ala-Laurila, CEO, Unikie.

AI is transforming every industry, and it is also the biggest shift in software development. AI-driven development requires a new way of building software.

Unikie has adopted the latest AI development tools in embedded software engineering and its own physical AI product development, such as autonomous driving and drone development. With the use of latest AI software development tools, Unikie has gained a significant productivity leap in its own R&D projects. Concrete results have been achieved throughout the software development lifecycle - from coding acceleration and quality enhancements to process improvements and capability extensions. The company also guides its customers in their AI transformation journey and keeps them up to date on trends and the best development tools.

Introducing the UnikieMind approach

UnikieMind is an agentic platform to catalyst embedded software development. It is founded on the world's largest and most recent commercial language models, specially customized using Unikie's proven methods and knowledge gained from hundreds of complex customer projects. With UnikieMind, Unikie doesn't only deliver an agentic AI platform but also shares its expertise and insights with clients, helping everyone stay informed about the latest developments in the field of AI.

Seppo Kolari, Unikie's Founder and GM USA, says:

“Unikie is leading the way in the software engineering industry, which is experiencing a significant change due to the unprecedented speed of AI tool development. Our mission is to help customers with their physical AI solutions and act as trusted advisors on their AI journey. We are covering the embedded software development lifecycle from discovery and ideation to code generation, testing, optimization and maintenance. And bringing concrete results.”

How to create value with Unikie and UnikieMind

Unikie's approach is to deliver talented, AI-native embedded software engineers to discover and solve business-critical pain points in software development. Together with UnikieMind agentic AI-platform, Unikie helps customers to upgrade their own software development productivity to a new level - enabled by the latest AI tools and Unikie's expertise.

UnikieMind Catalyst, part of the UnikieMind package, is a methodology-driven discovery and enablement package that is designed to help clients turn AI-native software development from concept into practice. Through hands-on collaboration with Unikie AI-Catalysts, clients can identify high-value use cases, define rapid proofs of concept, and explore how UnikieMind can accelerate delivery, improve software quality, and drive productivity gains across the full software development lifecycle – from requirements gathering and development to maintenance.

An international AI player built on a robust foundation

With more than ten years of experience, Unikie has established itself as a leader in developing advanced technologies for physical AI. The company's expertise spans collaborations with some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, as well as innovations in smart drones and intelligent devices. Unikie's global footprint is demonstrated through successful AI-driven projects, including autonomous driving solutions, drone systems, and sophisticated GPU/CPU optimization. These achievements highlight Unikie's ability to deliver impactful, real-world AI applications to clients across industries worldwide. UnikieMind helps to further accelerate the AI transformation in software development.

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CONTACT: Elina Mansner Unikie Oy +358440447767...