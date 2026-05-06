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Protesters Gather in Paris Demanding Gaza Flotilla Activists’ Release
(MENAFN) Crowds descended on one of Paris's most iconic public squares Tuesday to demand the release of two activists seized by Israel from the Gaza-bound humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla — Thiago Avila and Saif Abu Keshek.
Demonstrators packed Place de la Bastille in the French capital, raising Palestinian flags and filling the air with chants including "We are all children of Gaza" and "There is only one solution: End the occupation."
The rally served as a direct expression of solidarity with Avila and Abu Keshek, with speakers and attendees alike demanding their unconditional and immediate release.
Kinan, a representative of the NGO Urgence Palestine, addressed the crowd directly: "We must continue to fight for the liberation of Palestine."
He underscored that Israel's detention of the two activists could not go unanswered, arguing it laid bare how Tel Aviv treats those who mobilize in support of Palestine — and does so without facing any accountability.
Another demonstrator, Anouar, told media that "we are here today to react to Israel's barbarity." He called on Muslims to stand in unified opposition to what he described as Israel's "barbarity," adding: "Israel is violating all rights; it can do anything. It is not being punished."
The arrests stem from Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla's Spring 2026 mission late on April 29, off the coast of Crete. The flotilla had set out to break Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver critical humanitarian supplies to the besieged territory. Israeli forces intervened in international waters, boarding and seizing vessels carrying activists roughly 600 nautical miles from Gaza and only a few miles outside Greek territorial waters.
A total of 177 activists were detained in the operation and were reportedly subjected to ill-treatment. Avila and Abu Keshek were among those not released, and were forcibly transferred to Israel, where reports indicate both men endured severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.
Demonstrators packed Place de la Bastille in the French capital, raising Palestinian flags and filling the air with chants including "We are all children of Gaza" and "There is only one solution: End the occupation."
The rally served as a direct expression of solidarity with Avila and Abu Keshek, with speakers and attendees alike demanding their unconditional and immediate release.
Kinan, a representative of the NGO Urgence Palestine, addressed the crowd directly: "We must continue to fight for the liberation of Palestine."
He underscored that Israel's detention of the two activists could not go unanswered, arguing it laid bare how Tel Aviv treats those who mobilize in support of Palestine — and does so without facing any accountability.
Another demonstrator, Anouar, told media that "we are here today to react to Israel's barbarity." He called on Muslims to stand in unified opposition to what he described as Israel's "barbarity," adding: "Israel is violating all rights; it can do anything. It is not being punished."
The arrests stem from Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla's Spring 2026 mission late on April 29, off the coast of Crete. The flotilla had set out to break Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver critical humanitarian supplies to the besieged territory. Israeli forces intervened in international waters, boarding and seizing vessels carrying activists roughly 600 nautical miles from Gaza and only a few miles outside Greek territorial waters.
A total of 177 activists were detained in the operation and were reportedly subjected to ill-treatment. Avila and Abu Keshek were among those not released, and were forcibly transferred to Israel, where reports indicate both men endured severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.
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