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Experts Warn of Rising Threats Against Journalists in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Journalists in Lebanon are facing escalating risks, including lethal attacks, surveillance, and weak legal protections, with experts calling for urgent action to ensure accountability and stronger safeguards, according to reports.
During a hybrid briefing involving Human Rights Watch representatives and members of legal and media organizations, participants said in Geneva that violence against journalists appears to be part of a wider and consistent pattern rather than isolated incidents.
Elsy Moufarrej, president of the Union of Journalists in Lebanon, said the attacks reflect a broader effort to suppress reporting, arguing that they are not random events but part of a “deliberate pattern” targeting the press.
“These attacks very clear; our documentation shows that they are deliberate and direct attacks against journalists,” said Ghida Frangieh, a lawyer with Legal Agenda in Beirut.
Speakers referred to multiple cases in recent years in which journalists were killed while reporting in the field or even inside their homes, warning that some incidents could potentially constitute war crimes.
They also raised concerns about expanding surveillance practices, including drone monitoring and the possible use of artificial intelligence to track journalists’ movements.
“In Lebanon, we are constantly under surveillance,” Frangieh said, adding that such conditions increase the risk of journalists being identified and targeted.
According to the experts, Lebanon has become one of the most dangerous environments for media workers, with dozens reportedly killed since 2023, as stated by reports.
During a hybrid briefing involving Human Rights Watch representatives and members of legal and media organizations, participants said in Geneva that violence against journalists appears to be part of a wider and consistent pattern rather than isolated incidents.
Elsy Moufarrej, president of the Union of Journalists in Lebanon, said the attacks reflect a broader effort to suppress reporting, arguing that they are not random events but part of a “deliberate pattern” targeting the press.
“These attacks very clear; our documentation shows that they are deliberate and direct attacks against journalists,” said Ghida Frangieh, a lawyer with Legal Agenda in Beirut.
Speakers referred to multiple cases in recent years in which journalists were killed while reporting in the field or even inside their homes, warning that some incidents could potentially constitute war crimes.
They also raised concerns about expanding surveillance practices, including drone monitoring and the possible use of artificial intelligence to track journalists’ movements.
“In Lebanon, we are constantly under surveillance,” Frangieh said, adding that such conditions increase the risk of journalists being identified and targeted.
According to the experts, Lebanon has become one of the most dangerous environments for media workers, with dozens reportedly killed since 2023, as stated by reports.
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