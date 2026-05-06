403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Iran War Could Last Two to Three More Weeks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated Monday that the ongoing conflict with Iran may persist for another two to three weeks, according to reports.
During a phone conversation with a radio host, Trump suggested that urgency is not a concern for Washington, stating, “Time is not of the essence for us,” while avoiding a direct answer on whether the ceasefire had collapsed following reported Iranian strikes toward the United Arab Emirates.
When questioned about whether the recent clashes marked a return to full-scale fighting, he responded, “One way or the other, we win.”
Expanding on his position, Trump added, "We either make the right deal, or we win very easily," and emphasized what he described as a decisive military advantage. "From the military standpoint, we've already won that. You know, you've heard me say it a million times, and other people say it: They had 159 ships, Hugh. Now, they have none. They're all at the bottom of the sea."
He further claimed that US forces had destroyed eight small, high-speed boats equipped with machine guns earlier that day, adding, “We’ll see what happens.”
Trump also asserted that the United States maintains dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, while cautioning about possible threats to shipping in the region.
“The one thing you can’t stop is somebody’s going to want to drop a little mine … and you happen to own a billion-dollar ship,” he said. “I’m not sure you’re going to be thrilled about sailing it.”
During a phone conversation with a radio host, Trump suggested that urgency is not a concern for Washington, stating, “Time is not of the essence for us,” while avoiding a direct answer on whether the ceasefire had collapsed following reported Iranian strikes toward the United Arab Emirates.
When questioned about whether the recent clashes marked a return to full-scale fighting, he responded, “One way or the other, we win.”
Expanding on his position, Trump added, "We either make the right deal, or we win very easily," and emphasized what he described as a decisive military advantage. "From the military standpoint, we've already won that. You know, you've heard me say it a million times, and other people say it: They had 159 ships, Hugh. Now, they have none. They're all at the bottom of the sea."
He further claimed that US forces had destroyed eight small, high-speed boats equipped with machine guns earlier that day, adding, “We’ll see what happens.”
Trump also asserted that the United States maintains dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, while cautioning about possible threats to shipping in the region.
“The one thing you can’t stop is somebody’s going to want to drop a little mine … and you happen to own a billion-dollar ship,” he said. “I’m not sure you’re going to be thrilled about sailing it.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment