403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Neuvasq ARVO Data
|
Neuvasq Biotechnologies
/ Key word(s): Conference/Research Update
Neuvasq ARVO data
05.05.2026 / 21:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Neuvasq Presents Data Showcasing Promising Novel Multispecific Gpr124-Targeting Antibodies for Blood Retina Barrier Restoration at ARVO 2026
Engineered bi-specific and tri-specific molecules demonstrated high potency and therapeutic potential in several preclinical retinopathy models NVQ401, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, was shown to be a highly potent activator of Wnt receptor signaling in in vitro retinal models, supporting the potential for quarterly dosing. The role of NVQ401 in addressing the underlying pathophysiology of retinal diseases was further assessed:
The formation and maintenance of the BRB are regulated by the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In endothelial cells of the central nervous system, this pathway is primarily activated by Wnt7a/b and Norrin ligands. Wnt7a/b signal through a membrane receptor complex including the co-receptors Reck and Gpr124. The BRB maintains the tightly regulated environment of the retina by controlling the exchange of molecules, fluids, and cells between the bloodstream and the parenchyma. However, when vascular leakage occurs, uncontrolled infiltration of blood-derived fluids, proteins, and immune cells into the tissue leads to edema, inflammation, oxidative stress, and neuronal damage, resulting in vision loss.
ABOUT RETINAL DISEASES ASSOCIATED WITH BLOOD-RETINA BARRIER (BRB) DISRUPTION
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) affects ~20 million patients worldwide, with ~300,000 new cases annually across the EU, North America, and Japan. DME is a leading cause of vision loss in people with diabetes, driven by vascular leakage resulting from chronic hyperglycemia - highlighting the urgent need for therapies that restore retinal vessel integrity beyond symptom control. Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD) impacts 20–30 million patients globally, with ~400,000 new patients each year in key markets. As the most common cause of vision impairment in aging populations, wAMD is driven by choroidal neovascularization and leaky vessels. The current standard of care for wAMD and DME are anti-VEGF injections that initially improve patients' vision acuity, but those initial benefits are decreasing over time due to waning responses as well as lack of compliance, supporting the need for new disease-modifying approaches. ABOUT NEUVASQ BIOTECHNOLOGIES
Neuvasq is a biotechnology Company dedicated to advancing first-in-class disease modifying multispecific antibodies designed to restore and protect the integrity of the blood-retina vascular barrier, addressing the underlying cause of neurovascular dysfunction in a range of ophthalmic diseases. The Company was founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the Université libre de Bruxelles by Professor Benoît Vanhollebeke, whose innovative research identified the role of Gpr124 and Reck in mediating Wnt7a/b signaling specifically in the central nervous system (CNS). With its unique expertise in neurovascular biology, Neuvasq develops next-generation multispecific antibody-based therapies targeting this validated biological pathway to induce neurovascular repair. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn. Contact Denis Bedoret, Ph.D.
Executive Director
... For media inquiries MC Services AG Anne Hennecke/Lydia Robinson-García, Ph.D. Phone: +49 (0)170 7134018
... 05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Neuvasq Biotechnologies
|Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring 5
|40545 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|EQS News ID:
|2320596
|
2320596 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment