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Oman Reports Injuries After Attack on Residential Building in North

Oman Reports Injuries After Attack on Residential Building in North


2026-05-05 03:33:52
(MENAFN) Two people were injured after a residential building in northern Oman was targeted in an incident reported on Monday, according to an official news agency.

Citing a security source, the agency said the structure—used to house company employees—was hit in the Tebat area of the Bukha state, leaving two expatriates with moderate injuries.

The report added that the incident also caused damage to four vehicles and broke the windows of a nearby house.

Authorities said relevant agencies have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the strike, though no immediate details were provided about its origin.

The event comes amid heightened regional instability following a series of recent incidents in the Gulf. Earlier, the UAE said it had detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran, with most intercepted over its territorial waters and one falling into the sea.

That escalation was followed by a reported drone strike that caused a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, according to local authorities.

Tensions in the wider region have intensified since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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