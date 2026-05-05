Kerno Showcases UAE-Built Sovereign Compute Platform At MIITE 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Kerno, the UAE's first enterprise-grade IT hardware manufacturer, is participating in the“Make it in the Emirates Exhibition” (MIITE) 2026, where it is presenting its locally developed compute infrastructure and outlining the expansion of its domestic manufacturing operations, in response to rapidly growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure in the region.

The company's participation comes amid increasing regional focus on strengthening local technology capabilities and building resilient digital infrastructure. Kerno is exhibiting at the Advanced Manufacturing, AI and Industry 4.0 hall as part of broader efforts aligned with the UAE's industrial development strategy.

Kerno's approach centers on localizing key stages of the technology value chain, including local research and development, manufacturing, deployment, and lifecycle support. This model is designed to address growing demand for infrastructure that supports data control, operational resilience, and alignment with national priorities.

Christopher Caswell, CEO and Co-Founder, Kerno, stated:“MIITE is more than an exhibition - it is a statement of intent. Every year, it signals that the UAE is not content to be a passive recipient of global technology trends. It is determined to build, create, and own more of the critical capabilities that will shape its future.

Last year, we came to MIITE with conviction. This year, we returned with proof. With the soft launch of our manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis in February, what was once a vision is now taking industrial form.

What was once a technical consideration is now a strategic imperative. Sovereignty in digital infrastructure is no longer only about performance - it is about resilience, control, and the ability to build critical capability at home. Sovereignty in digital infrastructure is no longer only about performance - it is about resilience, control, and the ability to build critical capability at home.”

Fatma Sajwani, Chief Commercial Officer, Kerno, emphasized:“We are seeing a real shift in the market. Customers are becoming much more deliberate about where their infrastructure comes from, how quickly it can be delivered, who stands behind it once it is deployed, and how much control they will truly have over it.

More and more, enterprises and government entities are prioritizing locally manufactured infrastructure not just for resilience, but for speed, accountability, and alignment with national objectives.

That is where Kerno stands apart. At MIITE 2026, we are not only showcasing products. We are showing that world-class infrastructure can be built, and supported in the UAE, with the credibility, capability, and long-term commitment this market expects.”

Central to this approach is Kerno's manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, developed to support domestic demand and contribute to the UAE's technology manufacturing sector. The site has an initial annual production capacity of more than 60,000 enterprise systems, with potential for expansion. It includes Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, automated assembly systems, ISO 7 cleanroom environments for microelectronics, and advanced process monitoring systems. The facility is expected to contribute to local supply chain development, support skilled employment, and align with the UAE's In-Country Value (ICV) framework.

At MIITE 2026, Kerno is presenting a range of infrastructure solutions designed for enterprise and government use. The OKAM line includes enterprise server systems built on Intel and AMD architectures, supporting a variety of organisational workloads with options for localized configuration. The UQLEAD range focuses on high-performance computing systems developed for artificial intelligence and data-intensive applications, including model training and deployment, with attention to data residency requirements. The OTAON portfolio consists of enterprise storage systems designed for secure data management, regulatory compliance, and controlled access. In addition, the USOUL platform provides system diagnostics, monitoring, and operational visibility, supporting infrastructure performance and maintenance across deployments.

Kerno's participation in MIITE 2026 reflects broader efforts within the UAE to expand domestic capabilities in advanced technology manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported infrastructure