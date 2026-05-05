Adani Electricity, BMC Light Up 2.5-Km Gorai Beach Stretch In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Adani Group-backed Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has illuminated a 2.5-km stretch of Gorai Beach that ended nearly three years of darkness along the popular shoreline.

The beach stretch in Borivali West had remained without streetlights, that was raising safety concerns after sunset and limited public access during evening hours despite attracting a large number of visitors daily.

Conventional attempts to install lighting infrastructure had failed due to the challenging coastal terrain, which includes a mix of rocky and sandy surfaces, along with high salinity that led to rapid corrosion of poles and underground cabling.

To address these issues, Adani Electricity's Mira-Bhayander division worked closely with the BMC to develop a customised and durable lighting solution suited to the harsh coastal environment.

Moreover, the project involved the installation of 90 streetlight poles across the stretch, using specialised engineering measures such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe sleeves, reinforced concrete foundations, and protective ducting for underground cables to prevent corrosion.

Advanced insulated cabling and multiple earthing points were deployed to ensure safety and reliability, while 5.25-metre poles with specially designed brackets were installed to provide uniform illumination across the uneven terrain.

A ladder-based maintenance system was also introduced, eliminating the need for heavy machinery in the absence of service roads.

The newly-installed lighting has transformed the beach into a safer and more accessible public space, improving visibility, enabling better surveillance, and increasing evening footfall.

Welcoming the development, Rossi D'Souza, Sarpanch of Gorai Gaothan Panchayat, said, "For years, residents and visitors raised concerns about safety along this stretch of Gorai Beach after sunset. The absence of lighting affected movement and livelihoods linked to evening footfall. The illumination of this entire coastline is a long-awaited and welcome development for our community."

D'Souza added, "We appreciate Adani Electricity and BMC's commitment to solving a real on-ground challenge through thoughtful engineering and sustainable execution. This project has enhanced safety and restored confidence among locals and visitors alike."

Meanwhile, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said, "Gorai Beach remained unlit for several years due to the complexity of the terrain and harsh environmental conditions. Working closely with the BMC, our focus was to develop a durable and practical solution that could withstand coastal challenges."

"By leveraging innovative engineering and customised infrastructure solutions, we have successfully converted a difficult stretch into a safe and welcoming public space, reflecting our commitment to strengthening civic infrastructure and enhancing everyday life for the communities we serve," the spokesperson added.