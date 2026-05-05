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Lebanese President Rules Out Immediate Netanyahu Meeting, Backs Dialogue
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that holding a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not appropriate at this stage, while stressing that Lebanon remains committed to the path of negotiations, according to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency.
Aoun emphasized that while dialogue remains necessary, the current conditions do not allow for a direct meeting between the two leaders.
“There is no turning back on the path of negotiations (direct with Israel) because we have no other option,” he said, according to the statement.
He explained that any future negotiation framework would be based on Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the release of detainees, describing them as longstanding Lebanese demands.
“The objectives set in any negotiation process are based on Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories and the return of prisoners; all these are rights that Lebanon has been demanding for years.
“The timing is not right now for a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, as we must first reach a security agreement and stop the Israeli attacks on us before we raise the issue of a meeting between us,” Aoun said.
Lebanon and Israel have officially been in a state of war since 1948, although indirect contacts have taken place, including two rounds of talks held in Washington on April 14 and April 23 aimed at preparing the ground for potential peace discussions.
Since March 2, Israel has carried out a military campaign in Lebanon that has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and displaced large numbers of people, according to official figures.
A ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended to May 17, though reports indicate that violations have continued, including airstrikes and demolitions in southern Lebanon.
Aoun emphasized that while dialogue remains necessary, the current conditions do not allow for a direct meeting between the two leaders.
“There is no turning back on the path of negotiations (direct with Israel) because we have no other option,” he said, according to the statement.
He explained that any future negotiation framework would be based on Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the release of detainees, describing them as longstanding Lebanese demands.
“The objectives set in any negotiation process are based on Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories and the return of prisoners; all these are rights that Lebanon has been demanding for years.
“The timing is not right now for a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, as we must first reach a security agreement and stop the Israeli attacks on us before we raise the issue of a meeting between us,” Aoun said.
Lebanon and Israel have officially been in a state of war since 1948, although indirect contacts have taken place, including two rounds of talks held in Washington on April 14 and April 23 aimed at preparing the ground for potential peace discussions.
Since March 2, Israel has carried out a military campaign in Lebanon that has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and displaced large numbers of people, according to official figures.
A ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended to May 17, though reports indicate that violations have continued, including airstrikes and demolitions in southern Lebanon.
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