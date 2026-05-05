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Turkish VP Says Armenia Peace Process Sets Example for Others
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Monday that the ongoing normalization and peace process between Türkiye and Armenia in the South Caucasus is “extremely valuable” and could act as an example for other regions facing conflict, according to remarks made in Yerevan.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community summit, Yilmaz said the world is currently marked by widespread instability and escalating wars in multiple regions.
“Unfortunately, many regions of the world are not in such a situation. There are numerous conflicts and increasingly deepening wars," Yilmaz told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community summit.
He highlighted the importance of the developing dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan, noting that both sides had taken steps toward practical cooperation, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly restore the historic Ani Bridge.
The agreement was announced after a meeting between Yilmaz and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the summit in the Armenian capital.
Yilmaz also acknowledged the role of regional leadership in advancing the process, referring to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their contributions to progress.
He said both leaders had demonstrated political courage and a willingness to pursue realistic approaches focused on national interests, not only in rhetoric but also through concrete actions.
Türkiye’s participation at the summit was also notable, with representation at the vice-presidential level for the first time since 2008.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community summit, Yilmaz said the world is currently marked by widespread instability and escalating wars in multiple regions.
“Unfortunately, many regions of the world are not in such a situation. There are numerous conflicts and increasingly deepening wars," Yilmaz told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community summit.
He highlighted the importance of the developing dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan, noting that both sides had taken steps toward practical cooperation, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly restore the historic Ani Bridge.
The agreement was announced after a meeting between Yilmaz and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the summit in the Armenian capital.
Yilmaz also acknowledged the role of regional leadership in advancing the process, referring to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their contributions to progress.
He said both leaders had demonstrated political courage and a willingness to pursue realistic approaches focused on national interests, not only in rhetoric but also through concrete actions.
Türkiye’s participation at the summit was also notable, with representation at the vice-presidential level for the first time since 2008.
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