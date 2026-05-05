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Police Identify German Man as Suspect in Leipzig Car Attack
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and several others injured on Monday after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in the eastern German city of Leipzig, according to authorities.
The suspected driver is a 33-year-old German man, with officials describing the incident as an “amok-run” or rampage-style attack, according to media reports citing law enforcement sources.
“He is a rampaging attacker,” said Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster in Leipzig.
Leipzig’s Chief Public Prosecutor Claudia Laube also confirmed that the case is being handled as a rampage, adding that there are no indications suggesting any alternative motive or involvement of additional suspects.
Police said the suspect surrendered without resistance and was taken into custody inside the vehicle. Leipzig Police Chief Rene Demmler confirmed the arrest.
Reports indicated that the car struck pedestrians after traveling at high speed through a busy shopping street in the city center, known as Grimmaische Strasse. Three people were seriously injured in addition to the fatalities.
Authorities also stated that the suspect is already known to police, according to security sources cited by a private broadcaster.
Witnesses described chaos as the vehicle sped through the area before the collision. Police sealed off nearby Augustusplatz and surrounding streets while emergency teams treated the injured and secured the scene.
The suspected driver is a 33-year-old German man, with officials describing the incident as an “amok-run” or rampage-style attack, according to media reports citing law enforcement sources.
“He is a rampaging attacker,” said Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster in Leipzig.
Leipzig’s Chief Public Prosecutor Claudia Laube also confirmed that the case is being handled as a rampage, adding that there are no indications suggesting any alternative motive or involvement of additional suspects.
Police said the suspect surrendered without resistance and was taken into custody inside the vehicle. Leipzig Police Chief Rene Demmler confirmed the arrest.
Reports indicated that the car struck pedestrians after traveling at high speed through a busy shopping street in the city center, known as Grimmaische Strasse. Three people were seriously injured in addition to the fatalities.
Authorities also stated that the suspect is already known to police, according to security sources cited by a private broadcaster.
Witnesses described chaos as the vehicle sped through the area before the collision. Police sealed off nearby Augustusplatz and surrounding streets while emergency teams treated the injured and secured the scene.
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