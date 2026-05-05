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Iran Claims It Is Not Targeting UAE
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian military official declared Monday that Tehran harbors no intention of striking the United Arab Emirates, according to an Iranian state broadcaster— even as a drone attack attributed to Iran set a major Emirati energy facility ablaze.
A significant fire erupted Monday at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what UAE authorities described as a drone launched from Iranian territory. Civil defense units were rapidly deployed to battle the blaze, with three individuals reported to have sustained moderate injuries in the incident.
The strike compounded an already tense situation after the UAE Defense Ministry reported that four cruise missiles had been fired toward the country, with the majority successfully intercepted by Emirati air defense systems.
The broader regional crisis stems from US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered a cascade of Iranian retaliatory actions against both Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as significant disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though diplomatic talks subsequently held in Islamabad yielded no durable resolution. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without attaching a fixed expiration date.
A significant fire erupted Monday at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what UAE authorities described as a drone launched from Iranian territory. Civil defense units were rapidly deployed to battle the blaze, with three individuals reported to have sustained moderate injuries in the incident.
The strike compounded an already tense situation after the UAE Defense Ministry reported that four cruise missiles had been fired toward the country, with the majority successfully intercepted by Emirati air defense systems.
The broader regional crisis stems from US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered a cascade of Iranian retaliatory actions against both Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as significant disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though diplomatic talks subsequently held in Islamabad yielded no durable resolution. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without attaching a fixed expiration date.
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