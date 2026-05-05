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Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southern Mexico on Monday, according to the country’s National Seismological Service.
The tremor occurred at 09:19 a.m. local time (1519GMT), with the epicenter located about 24 kilometers west of Pinotepa Nacional in the state of Oaxaca. The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometers.
Preliminary assessments had initially estimated the quake’s magnitude at 6.
The US Geological Survey reported slightly different measurements, listing the earthquake at magnitude 5.7 and calculating its depth at 22.2 kilometers.
So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage from local authorities following the earthquake.
The tremor occurred at 09:19 a.m. local time (1519GMT), with the epicenter located about 24 kilometers west of Pinotepa Nacional in the state of Oaxaca. The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometers.
Preliminary assessments had initially estimated the quake’s magnitude at 6.
The US Geological Survey reported slightly different measurements, listing the earthquake at magnitude 5.7 and calculating its depth at 22.2 kilometers.
So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage from local authorities following the earthquake.
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