403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AB Civinity Consolidated Annual Financial Statements For 2025 Presentation Materials
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Civinity Group, a provider of building maintenance services and developer of engineering and technological solutions (AB Civinity), today, 5 May, presents its audited results for 2025 in a webinar.
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.
ATTACHED:
- Webinar presentation Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in Lithuanian) Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in English) Independent Auditor's Report (in Lithuanian) Independent Auditor's Report (in English)
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
Attachments
-
Independent auditor's report LT
Independent auditor's report EN
Civinity conso 2025 LT
Civinity_Nasdaq_Presentation
Civinity conso 2025 EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment