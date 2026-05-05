Legal Asset Servicing Appoints Gian Kull As CEO To Lead The Legal Asset Infrastructure Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Legal Asset Servicing (LAS), the financial infrastructure platform for legal assets, today announced the appointment of Gian Kull as Chief Executive Officer. Kull joins to lead the commercialisation and scaling of a platform already operational with institutional clients, as demand for portfolio-grade infrastructure in litigation finance accelerates.

LAS provides litigation funders, law firms, insurers, and institutional capital providers with a single operational platform to monitor, manage, and report on legal asset portfolios. The platform currently supports over seven billion euros in claim value across its client base, which includes litigation funders and insurers backed by leading institutional investors.

Kull brings over fifteen years of experience investing in and managing legal assets. He joins from Omni Bridgeway, where, as Regional Portfolio Manager, he led the UK office to become the firm's leading office by investment volume globally. Prior to Omni Bridgeway, he served as Chief Investment Officer at Augusta Ventures, where he managed one of the UK's leading litigation finance portfolios.

"I've spent my career managing legal assets at institutional scale," said Kull. "The returns are compelling and the asset class is maturing, but the infrastructure supporting it has not kept pace. Billion-dollar portfolios are still being managed on spreadsheets and fragmented tools. LAS exists to fix that. We've built the operational layer that litigation finance needs to function at institutional scale."

LAS is currently working with litigation funders, law firms, and insurers requiring case and portfolio-level visibility, audit-ready reporting, and structured data to support capital allocation decisions. The platform is designed as financial infrastructure, purpose-built for the specific characteristics of legal assets, rather than as a generic workflow or case management tool.

LAS also addresses one of the structural barriers to secondary market liquidity in litigation finance. Because the platform serves as a structured, multi-party data environment tied to each case, it functions as an instant data room for secondary transactions - enabling buyers to conduct due diligence in hours rather than weeks. Unlike static deal files, LAS moves with the case, ensuring that information transfer is seamless when portfolio assets change hands.

Kull's appointment marks the beginning of an accelerated commercial phase for LAS.

About Legal Asset Servicing: LAS is the financial infrastructure platform for legal assets. LAS enables litigation funders, law firms, insurers, and institutional capital providers to monitor, manage, and report on legal asset portfolios at institutional scale. The platform currently supports several billion dollars in claim value.

For more information visit legalassetservicing.