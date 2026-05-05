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Zambia Slams Outgoing US Envoy’s Remarks as Undiplomatic, Disrespectful
(MENAFN) Zambia has expressed strong displeasure over comments made by outgoing United States ambassador to Lusaka, Michael Gonzales, labeling them as inappropriate, undiplomatic, and not aligned with the principles of mutual respect, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, speaking in Lusaka, said on Monday that the remarks delivered by the envoy during a farewell event last week were not communicated through official diplomatic channels. He argued that this bypass of standard procedures demonstrated a disregard for established diplomatic practice.
He further stated that no formal diplomatic complaint or demarche had been submitted, which he described as a “lack of respect” toward Zambia as the host country and toward accepted diplomatic norms.
"The Government of the Republic of Zambia therefore takes the greatest exception to the conduct of the outgoing ambassador. We call on all well meaning Zambian citizens and global partners to ignore the assertions made by the outgoing ambassador during the farewell event hosted in his honour," Haimbe said.
At the farewell reception held on Thursday in the capital, Gonzales reportedly spoke about concerns regarding Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts as well as broader structural issues connected to US assistance in the health sector, according to officials.
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, speaking in Lusaka, said on Monday that the remarks delivered by the envoy during a farewell event last week were not communicated through official diplomatic channels. He argued that this bypass of standard procedures demonstrated a disregard for established diplomatic practice.
He further stated that no formal diplomatic complaint or demarche had been submitted, which he described as a “lack of respect” toward Zambia as the host country and toward accepted diplomatic norms.
"The Government of the Republic of Zambia therefore takes the greatest exception to the conduct of the outgoing ambassador. We call on all well meaning Zambian citizens and global partners to ignore the assertions made by the outgoing ambassador during the farewell event hosted in his honour," Haimbe said.
At the farewell reception held on Thursday in the capital, Gonzales reportedly spoke about concerns regarding Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts as well as broader structural issues connected to US assistance in the health sector, according to officials.
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