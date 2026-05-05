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Iran Rejects US Claims of Ships Passing Through Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) flatly denied on Monday that any commercial or oil tanker vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, directly contradicting assertions made by US officials.
The IRGC's statement, published by a state news agency, dismissed American accounts of vessel movements through the waterway as "baseless and false." The corps issued a stern warning that any maritime activity deviating from protocols established by Iranian naval forces would face "serious risks," adding that non-compliant vessels would be intercepted and halted.
The rebuttal came in direct response to US Central Command (CENTCOM), which had announced that two US-flagged commercial ships had successfully completed transit through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM further disclosed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf following their own passage through the strait — movements framed under an initiative the command has designated "Project Freedom."
In a post published on US social media platform X, CENTCOM stated that American forces are actively supporting efforts to restore the flow of commercial shipping through the critical waterway, confirming that the vessels in question completed their transit and continued onward without incident.
The IRGC's statement, published by a state news agency, dismissed American accounts of vessel movements through the waterway as "baseless and false." The corps issued a stern warning that any maritime activity deviating from protocols established by Iranian naval forces would face "serious risks," adding that non-compliant vessels would be intercepted and halted.
The rebuttal came in direct response to US Central Command (CENTCOM), which had announced that two US-flagged commercial ships had successfully completed transit through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM further disclosed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf following their own passage through the strait — movements framed under an initiative the command has designated "Project Freedom."
In a post published on US social media platform X, CENTCOM stated that American forces are actively supporting efforts to restore the flow of commercial shipping through the critical waterway, confirming that the vessels in question completed their transit and continued onward without incident.
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