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UAE Intercepts Most of Four Cruise Missiles Launched from Iran
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that it had detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward its territory, with most of them successfully intercepted by air defense systems, according to the Ministry of Defense.
This incident is the first reported attack since a ceasefire between Iran and the United States came into effect last month.
In its statement, the ministry said three of the incoming missiles were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea without reaching its target.
It added that sounds heard across different parts of the country were linked to the interception operations carried out against the aerial threats.
Authorities urged the public to depend on official information sources and to comply with safety guidance during emergency alerts.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry had also confirmed that air defense systems were actively responding to a missile threat and advised residents to remain in secure locations.
No casualties or material damage were reported following the incident.
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
This incident is the first reported attack since a ceasefire between Iran and the United States came into effect last month.
In its statement, the ministry said three of the incoming missiles were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea without reaching its target.
It added that sounds heard across different parts of the country were linked to the interception operations carried out against the aerial threats.
Authorities urged the public to depend on official information sources and to comply with safety guidance during emergency alerts.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry had also confirmed that air defense systems were actively responding to a missile threat and advised residents to remain in secure locations.
No casualties or material damage were reported following the incident.
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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