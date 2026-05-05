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Iran Says It Fired Warning Shots at US Destroyers Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iranian naval forces reportedly issued warnings and fired shots at US destroyers operating close to the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels allegedly ignored initial signals, according to Iranian state media citing a statement from the army’s public relations office.
The report said US naval ships were first detected in the Sea of Oman and were believed to have turned off their radar systems before approaching the sensitive maritime corridor.
Iranian forces then issued radio warnings, stating that any attempt to enter the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a breach of a ceasefire arrangement.
After what Iranian sources described as a lack of compliance, naval units carried out warning fire near the vessels, reportedly using cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones.
The statement also held the United States responsible for any fallout from what it described as “provocative actions.”
On the other side, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom.”
In a post on X, CENTCOM said American forces are supporting efforts aimed at restoring commercial shipping in the region.
It also noted that two US-flagged commercial vessels had already transited the Strait of Hormuz safely and were continuing their voyages without incident.
The report said US naval ships were first detected in the Sea of Oman and were believed to have turned off their radar systems before approaching the sensitive maritime corridor.
Iranian forces then issued radio warnings, stating that any attempt to enter the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a breach of a ceasefire arrangement.
After what Iranian sources described as a lack of compliance, naval units carried out warning fire near the vessels, reportedly using cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones.
The statement also held the United States responsible for any fallout from what it described as “provocative actions.”
On the other side, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom.”
In a post on X, CENTCOM said American forces are supporting efforts aimed at restoring commercial shipping in the region.
It also noted that two US-flagged commercial vessels had already transited the Strait of Hormuz safely and were continuing their voyages without incident.
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