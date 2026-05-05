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Berlin Seeks Clarification on US Plan to Withdraw Troops from Germany
(MENAFN) Germany has said it has not yet received official details regarding a planned US withdrawal of troops from its territory, even though the announcement itself did not come as a surprise, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to a military training facility in Munster on Monday, Pistorius said uncertainty remains over the timeline and scope of the move.
“It’s now supposed to be 5,000 soldiers — but we don’t yet have official confirmation of when, how, or on what scale this is supposed to happen,” Pistorius told reporters during a visit to a military training base in Munster.
He added that the development was largely expected, explaining that he has long anticipated a gradual shift in US strategic priorities toward the Indo-Pacific region and a reduced military footprint in Europe. He also noted that NATO allies should have been preparing for such a shift in advance.
His comments came in response to reports regarding a decision by President Donald Trump to remove 5,000 US troops from Germany, along with reports suggesting that plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in the country have been suspended. Those missile deployments were originally intended as a deterrent against Russia.
Pistorius recalled that the missile arrangement had been agreed two years earlier between then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then-President Joe Biden, describing it as a temporary solution until European defense capabilities are strengthened.
“The fact that this might not happen the way we previously assumed reopens this capability gap,” Pistorius said. “We have to see how we can compensate for this.”
Speaking to reporters during a visit to a military training facility in Munster on Monday, Pistorius said uncertainty remains over the timeline and scope of the move.
“It’s now supposed to be 5,000 soldiers — but we don’t yet have official confirmation of when, how, or on what scale this is supposed to happen,” Pistorius told reporters during a visit to a military training base in Munster.
He added that the development was largely expected, explaining that he has long anticipated a gradual shift in US strategic priorities toward the Indo-Pacific region and a reduced military footprint in Europe. He also noted that NATO allies should have been preparing for such a shift in advance.
His comments came in response to reports regarding a decision by President Donald Trump to remove 5,000 US troops from Germany, along with reports suggesting that plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in the country have been suspended. Those missile deployments were originally intended as a deterrent against Russia.
Pistorius recalled that the missile arrangement had been agreed two years earlier between then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then-President Joe Biden, describing it as a temporary solution until European defense capabilities are strengthened.
“The fact that this might not happen the way we previously assumed reopens this capability gap,” Pistorius said. “We have to see how we can compensate for this.”
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