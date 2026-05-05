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Iran Launches 4th Attack on UAE
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates reported a fourth consecutive wave of Iranian missiles and drones on Monday evening — the first such strikes since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington entered into force last month.
Across a series of urgent statements, the UAE Defense Ministry confirmed that air defense systems were actively neutralizing incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles directed at Emirati territory. Authorities attributed the loud explosions reverberating across multiple regions of the country to air defense systems intercepting the projectiles mid-flight. No immediate casualties or structural damage were reported.
The evening assault compounds an already volatile day for the UAE. Earlier Monday, a major fire erupted at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically critical energy hub on the country's eastern coast — after Iran launched a drone strike on the facility. Fujairah authorities confirmed three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.
The spiraling crisis has its roots in Feb. 28, when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to enforce a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, yet follow-up negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a binding agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed end date. Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade restricting Iranian vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
Across a series of urgent statements, the UAE Defense Ministry confirmed that air defense systems were actively neutralizing incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles directed at Emirati territory. Authorities attributed the loud explosions reverberating across multiple regions of the country to air defense systems intercepting the projectiles mid-flight. No immediate casualties or structural damage were reported.
The evening assault compounds an already volatile day for the UAE. Earlier Monday, a major fire erupted at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically critical energy hub on the country's eastern coast — after Iran launched a drone strike on the facility. Fujairah authorities confirmed three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.
The spiraling crisis has its roots in Feb. 28, when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to enforce a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, yet follow-up negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a binding agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed end date. Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade restricting Iranian vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
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